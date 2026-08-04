Hayden Wesneski And Astros Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 4
Hayden Wesneski will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Wesneski has -166 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wesneski is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.