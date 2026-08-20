Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Yankees On Aug. 20
Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will face the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .303 OBP and .400 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 76 runs. In 571 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Henderson has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (6-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.22 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.