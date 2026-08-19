Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Yankees On Aug. 19

Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .302 OBP and .398 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 76 runs. In 567 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Henderson has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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