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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Twins On March 29

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Henderson had a .274 BA, .349 OBP and .438 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .787 and he scored 85 runs. In 651 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 68 runs. Henderson recorded 30 steals on 35 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober will start for the Twins, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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