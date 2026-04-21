Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Royals On April 21

Henderson is hitting for a .196 BA, .282 OBP and .464 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 14 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. Henderson has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Kris Bubic (2-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

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