Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Red Sox On April 26

Henderson is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .461 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 18 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Henderson has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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