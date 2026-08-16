Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 16

Henderson is hitting for a .221 BA, .303 OBP and .402 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 74 runs. In 554 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Henderson has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Freddy Peralta (5-9) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 123 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.