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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Nationals On June 28

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .223 BA, .294 OBP and .414 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 45 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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