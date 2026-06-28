Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Nationals On June 28

Henderson is hitting for a .223 BA, .294 OBP and .414 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 45 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.