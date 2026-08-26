Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 26

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .302 OBP and .392 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 77 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Henderson has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.

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