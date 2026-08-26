FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 26

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Henderson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .302 OBP and .392 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 77 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Henderson has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News