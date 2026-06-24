Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Angels On June 24

Henderson is hitting for a .230 BA, .301 OBP and .429 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 45 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (8-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.