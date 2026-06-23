Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Angels On June 23

Henderson is hitting for a .229 BA, .301 OBP and .431 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 44 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Ryan Johnson (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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