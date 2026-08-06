Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Angels On Aug. 6

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .294 OBP and .394 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 65 runs. In 514 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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