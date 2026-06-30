Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Rockies On June 30

Conine is hitting for a .227 BA, .320 OBP and .477 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored eight runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

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