Griffin Conine And Marlins Play Red Sox On Aug. 26

Conine is hitting for a .259 BA, .355 OBP and .513 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 30 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Sonny Gray (16-3) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.

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