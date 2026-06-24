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Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins

Griffin Conine

Miami Marlins • #18 RF

Griffin Conine And Marlins Face Rangers On June 24

Griffin Conine and his Miami Marlins will face the Texas Rangers at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Conine has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Conine is hitting for a .207 BA, .281 OBP and .448 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored six runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom (6-4) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Conine

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