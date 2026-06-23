Griffin Conine And Marlins Face Rangers On June 23

Conine is hitting for a .207 BA, .281 OBP and .448 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored six runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.