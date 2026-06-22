Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Rangers On June 22

Conine is hitting for a .231 BA, .310 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored six runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.

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