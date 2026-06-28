Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Cardinals On June 28

Conine is hitting for a .225 BA, .311 OBP and .425 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

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