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Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins

Griffin Conine

Miami Marlins • #18 RF

Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 26

Griffin Conine and the Miami Marlins will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, June 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Conine has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Conine is hitting for a .212 BA, .278 OBP and .455 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored six runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Conine

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