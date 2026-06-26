Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 26

Conine is hitting for a .212 BA, .278 OBP and .455 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored six runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

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