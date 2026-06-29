Griffin Canning And Padres Play Cubs On June 29

Canning is 1-5 with a 7.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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