FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels

Grayson Rodriguez

Los Angeles Angels • #21 SP

Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Play Guardians On Aug. 26

Grayson Rodriguez will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 4-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grayson Rodriguez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News