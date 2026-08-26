Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Play Guardians On Aug. 26

Rodriguez is 4-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.