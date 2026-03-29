Grant Holmes And Braves Play Royals On March 29

Holmes went 4-9 with a 3.99 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Royals averaged 4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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