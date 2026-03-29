Grant Holmes And Braves Play Royals On March 29
Grant Holmes will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Holmes has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Holmes went 4-9 with a 3.99 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Royals averaged 4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.