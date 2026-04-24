Grant Holmes And Braves Play Phillies On April 24
Grant Holmes will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, on Friday, April 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Holmes has -148 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Holmes is 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.