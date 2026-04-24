Grant Holmes And Braves Play Phillies On April 24

Holmes is 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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