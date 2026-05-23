Grant Holmes And Braves Play Nationals On May 23

Holmes is 3-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.