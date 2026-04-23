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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Face Red Sox On April 23

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Stanton has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .265 BA, .315 OBP and .446 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored eight runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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