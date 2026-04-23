Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Face Red Sox On April 23

Stanton is hitting for a .265 BA, .315 OBP and .446 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored eight runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.