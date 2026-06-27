Gerrit Cole And Yankees Take On Red Sox On June 27

Cole is 2-2 with a 3.62 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.