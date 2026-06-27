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Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees • #45 SP

Gerrit Cole And Yankees Take On Red Sox On June 27

Gerrit Cole will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Cole has -166 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cole is 2-2 with a 3.62 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gerrit Cole

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