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German Marquez
San Diego Padres

German Marquez

San Diego Padres • #33 SP

German Marquez And Padres Face Giants On March 31

German Marquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Marquez has -110 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Marquez went 3-16 with a 6.70 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
German Marquez

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