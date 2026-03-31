German Marquez And Padres Face Giants On March 31

Marquez went 3-16 with a 6.70 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.