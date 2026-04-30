George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 30

Springer is hitting for a .196 BA, .297 OBP and .375 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored four runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Springer has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (2-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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