FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 30

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Springer has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .196 BA, .297 OBP and .375 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored four runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Springer has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (2-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News