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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rockies On March 31

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer had a .307 BA, .397 OBP and .556 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .953, which ranked 3rd in MLB, and he scored 106 runs. In 586 plate appearances, he hit 32 home runs (17th in MLB) and drove in 84 runs. Springer recorded 17 steals on 18 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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