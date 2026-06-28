George Springer And Blue Jays Face Rangers On June 28

Springer is hitting for a .216 BA, .307 OBP and .366 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 27 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (2-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.