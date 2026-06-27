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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Rangers On June 27

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 27 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .216 BA, .307 OBP and .366 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 27 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill (3-0) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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