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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rangers On June 25

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .223 BA, .314 OBP and .379 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 26 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Astros.

MacKenzie Gore (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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