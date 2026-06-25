George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rangers On June 25

Springer is hitting for a .223 BA, .314 OBP and .379 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 26 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Astros.

MacKenzie Gore (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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