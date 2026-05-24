George Springer And Blue Jays Face Pirates On May 24

Springer is hitting for a .213 BA, .291 OBP and .386 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 13 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Springer has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.