George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Orioles On May 29

Springer is hitting for a .211 BA, .288 OBP and .367 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 15 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.