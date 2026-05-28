George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Orioles On May 28

Springer is hitting for a .211 BA, .291 OBP and .366 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 14 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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