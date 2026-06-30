George Springer And Blue Jays Play Mets On June 30

Springer is hitting for a .221 BA, .309 OBP and .375 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 29 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a triple against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

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