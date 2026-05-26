George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Marlins On May 26

Springer is hitting for a .199 BA, .278 OBP and .360 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 13 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Springer has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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