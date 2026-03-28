George Springer And Blue Jays Face Athletics On March 28

Springer had a .307 BA, .397 OBP and .556 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .953, which ranked 3rd in MLB, and he scored 106 runs. In 586 plate appearances, he hit 32 home runs (17th in MLB) and drove in 84 runs. Springer recorded 17 steals on 18 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.

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