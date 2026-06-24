George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Astros On June 24

Springer is hitting for a .227 BA, .319 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 26 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season.

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