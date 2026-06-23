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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Astros On June 23

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .228 BA, .318 OBP and .391 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 25 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (6-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.23 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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