George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Astros On June 23

Springer is hitting for a .228 BA, .318 OBP and .391 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 25 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (6-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.23 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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