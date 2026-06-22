George Springer And Blue Jays Face Astros On June 22

Springer is hitting for a .223 BA, .313 OBP and .389 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 24 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Hunter Brown (1-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.

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