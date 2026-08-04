George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Astros On Aug. 4
George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Springer has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Springer is hitting for a .239 BA, .319 OBP and .409 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 40 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Hayden Wesneski (1-0) pitches for the Astros to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.