George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Astros On Aug. 4

Springer is hitting for a .239 BA, .319 OBP and .409 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 40 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Hayden Wesneski (1-0) pitches for the Astros to make his second start this season.

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