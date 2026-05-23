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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Play Royals On May 23

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Kirby has +128 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Kirby is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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