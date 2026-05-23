George Kirby And Mariners Play Royals On May 23

Kirby is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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