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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Pirates On June 23

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kirby has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 5-7 with a 4.10 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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