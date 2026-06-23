George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Pirates On June 23

Kirby is 5-7 with a 4.10 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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