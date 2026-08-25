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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Face Phillies On Aug. 25

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kirby has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 8-10 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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