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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 29

George Kirby will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, May 29 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Kirby has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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