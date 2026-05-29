George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 29

Kirby is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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