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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Cardinals On April 24

George Kirby will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Kirby has -106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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