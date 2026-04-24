George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Cardinals On April 24

Kirby is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.