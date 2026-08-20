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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Play Brewers On Aug. 20

George Kirby will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kirby has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Kirby is 8-9 with a 3.89 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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