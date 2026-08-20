George Kirby And Mariners Play Brewers On Aug. 20

Kirby is 8-9 with a 3.89 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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