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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Take On Angels On June 29

George Kirby will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, June 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kirby has -102 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 6-7 with a 3.94 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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