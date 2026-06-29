George Kirby And Mariners Take On Angels On June 29

Kirby is 6-7 with a 3.94 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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