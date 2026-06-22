Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 22

Williams is 9-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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