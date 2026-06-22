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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 22

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Williams has +116 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams is 9-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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